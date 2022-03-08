Brother sought in fatal shooting of sister in Detroit

Detroit police are seeking tips to find a man who reportedly was kicked out of a house and returned to shoot and kill his sister Tuesday, police said.

The incident was reported around 12:40 p.m. in the 13100 block of Bloom, the Police Department said in a statement.

"After being put out of the location earlier, the suspect returned and shot the victim," according to the release.

The suspect has been identified as Nashwan Ali, police said.

The victim is his sister, said Sgt. William O'Brien, a spokesman for the police department.

Investigators did not release details.

Anyone with information on Ali's whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.