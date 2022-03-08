Detroit native reporting on the war in Ukraine while helping refugees flee

Detroit native Terrell Jermaine Starr spent his Sunday transporting a cancer patient more than 500 kilometers from a hospital in Kyiv to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, where a bus chartered by Lithuanians was taking passengers to safety in that country's capital, Vilnius.

Hospitalized patients are just one of the many overlooked casualties of the Russian invasion, along with confined prisoners, zoo animals and immobile Ukrainian residents that volunteers like Starr are risking their own safety to help.