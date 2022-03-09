Detroit Mayor Duggan to deliver ninth State of the City address

Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan is expected to deliver his ninth State of the City address Wednesday with a focus on job opportunities, blight transformation and "how far his administration has come," city officials said.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the event will be broadcast virtually without attendees for another year. Duggan will deliver his address from General Motors Co.'s Factory Zero Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center, touting the future of electric vehicles and the city's role in industrial innovation and technology.