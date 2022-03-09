Native American group demands Detroit cops cultural awareness training

Detroit — A Native American group is demanding Detroit police undergo "cultural awareness training" weeks after officers broke up a ceremony in Rouge Park involving fire that was performed without a permit and an expired memorandum of understanding with the city.

The Detroit Indigenous People’s Alliance issued a statement Wednesday about the Feb. 18 incident involving the Detroit Sugarbush Project, which says on its website is dedicated to "connecting youth in Detroit to Indigenous experts in the cultural tradition of making maple syrup" as was done by the Anishinaabe and Potawatomi tribes.

"Our response has taken some time, as we have been tapping trees, hauling sap and boiling it down for the past two weeks," Wednesday's statement said.

The group last month "hosted a sacred fire with a small group of sugarbush organizers and urban native peoples," in Rouge Park on Detroit's northwest side, the statement said.

"Despite being informed of the ceremonial nature of this gathering ... officers threatened to arrest Indigenous participants, including members of federally recognized tribes, forcing them to extinguish this sacred fire," the statement said. "This was a desecration."

"Many share responsibility for this night: event organizers, police, and communications between city departments," the statement said.

At the end of the statement, the group issued nine "demands," including a call for officers to attend cultural awareness training, and that the city permanently recognize the Sugarbush Project and "work toward Land Back ... the concept of returning lands to the original peoples who were stewards of those lands prior to European invasion and colonization." The group also wants the city to work with the Sugarbush Project to make the location of the event "more accessible to our elders and community" and provide some funding.

Antonio Cosme, who helped organize the ceremony, told The Detroit News he hopes city, fire and police officials will work with the coalition so that future ceremonies will be held without issues.

"What I'd like to see happen is for the city departments to communicate better," he said. "We'd had (a memorandum of understanding) with the city for two years."

Cosme acknowledged the memorandum of understanding had expired prior to last month's event, and that the group didn't have a valid permit to perform the ceremony.

"The MOU had expired the week before the event," he said, adding that the group was still waiting for a permit.

"We had applied, but the maple sap doesn't wait for the permit process," he said. "The city is slow about getting permits out."

Three days after the incident, Detroit Police Chief James White issued a statement explaining that officers responded to a report of a fire in the park and that the group had shown officers "no evidence of compliance with key components of the expired MOU, such as a fire permit and proof of insurance.

"The officers’ actions were only due to the bonfire in the middle of a public park without a permit and was not directed as a means to break up a sacred cultural ceremony," White said.

However, White added in his statement: "We would like to apologize for the interruption of a sacred ceremony. I have directed our Executive Manager of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, Mary Engelman, to identify opportunities for our officers to work with the organizers.

"I’ve been in contact with the Michigan Department of Civil Rights, state and local elected officials, and community members. I plan to meet with Michigan Sen. Adam Hollier and the Native American community to learn and grow from this situation," White's statement said.

ghunter@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2134

Twitter: @GeorgeHunter_DN