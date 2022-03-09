Detroit Mayor Duggan delivers ninth State of the City address

Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan is delivering his ninth annual State of the City address tonight with a focus on job opportunities, blight transformation, and "how far his administration has come," city officials said.

"We're going to talk about where we have been and where we are going," Duggan said.

The annual event is taking place in General Motors Co.'s Factory Zero Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center, where he will tout the future of electric vehicles and the city's role in industrial innovation and technology.

Mark Reuss, president of GM, introduced Duggan, adding they're proud to be in the city for more than a century.

City Council President Mary Sheffield assured Detroiters that the elected council is committed to working with the administration and that longtime residents will be prioritized during the city's growth.

"While we have made progress, we recognize that there is much more work to be done to ensure every Detroiter can thrive during this period of growth," Sheffield said. "We must acknowledge those who made this resurgence possible, such as longtime residents, city workers, pensioners and Detroit-based businesses."

Duggan is expected to focus on sustaining jobs and opportunity, Black-led development, affordable housing and redevelopment of properties that gave Detroit its international reputation for blight.

The presentation will shift from confronting and managing historic blight to the efforts being done in the neighborhoods, a common theme the mayor has focused on since he took office in 2014.

Last year, Duggan gave his speech at the new Stellantis plant in the city. He vowed to put an end to redlining in car insurance rates, tackle a gun-crime backlog and amass $50 million over five years to “put into our people."

At the time, Detroit's murder and violent crime rates rose even as overall crime declined during the COVID-19 pandemic. The city recorded 327 criminal homicides in 2020, up 19% from 274 the previous year, according to January 2021 police statistics.

Then, Duggan said there were 2,200 gun charges backed up in Wayne County, and to address gunfire, 36th District Court Chief Judge Bill McConico would handle the docket and ensure cases are prioritized.

Updated gun violence statistics will be presented this year with more insight under the new leadership of Police Chief James White.

Duggan presented his $2.45 million budget for the next year to the City Council on Monday with a focus on increasing funds for blight removal, neighborhood improvements and beautification. He said they will prioritize retiree pension contributions and improvements to transit services.

