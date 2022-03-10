Bag bust: Detroit police seize nearly 700 counterfeit designer purses
Mark Hicks
The Detroit News
Undercover officers seized nearly 700 counterfeit designer bags in Detroit this week, police announced Thursday.
The Detroit Police Department's Vice Enforcement unit conducted an operation at a gas station in the 12000 block of West Eight Mile around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday after learning the bogus goods were being sold in the parking lot, officials said in a statement.
"The subject attempted to sell one of the officers a Louis Vuitton purse for $150 and was also without a venders' permit," police said.
All items, including a 2012 Chevy box truck, were confiscated, according to the post.
Police did not release further details but said an investigation was ongoing.