Brother sought in sister's fatal shooting on Detroit's east side captured

Detroit — A man accused of shooting and killing his sister Tuesday after she kicked him out of her east side house has been arrested in Tennessee, police said.

Nashwan Ali was captured after a Tennessee state trooper spotted him and took him into custody after a short pursuit, according to Detroit police officials. They said they are working to get Ali extradited back to Detroit.

According to investigators, the suspect had been kicked out of a house in the 13100 block of Bloom near McNichols and Mound.

He allegedly returned to the home and shot his sister at about 12:40 p.m.