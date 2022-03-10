Detroit concert fans get excited and start to move; so does floor

The Detroit News

Detroit — A concert at St. Andrews Hall in Detroit featuring rapper and songwriter Baby Keem ended early Tuesday after the floor appeared to sway as if it could buckle, according to social media videos.

"F---!!!!!!! DETROIT !!!!! WE BROKE THE FLOOR !! ILL BE BACK !! BELIEVE THAT !!," Baby Keem tweeted Tuesday.

The fans of the Las Vegas rapper, whose real name is Hykeem Carter Jr., had begun to jump around, and suddenly, an announcement:

"The floor's cracking so .. for everyone's safety" Baby Keem announced to boos and moans from the crowd that they had to leave.

A floor joint had become loose after the artist had performed most of his show. It was then that Baby Keem made the announcement.

The iconic concert venue on Congress in downtown Detroit hosts live events and has a capacity of 1,000. Baby Keem's concert was part of his The Melodic Blue tour.

Concertgoer Nick Labadie told Fox 2 Detroit that the announcement that the concert would end early "was kind of a shock to everybody really."

Labadie of Sterling Heights told the station the concert was packed.

"The safety of our guests is always our top priority and the show was paused promptly," venue operator Live Nation Entertainment said. "Everyone exited the venue safely and the artist was able to perform the majority of their show."