DETROIT

Detroit police commander accused of pulling strings to have cop's ex-wife arrested

George Hunter
The Detroit News

Detroit — A Detroit Police Department precinct commander has been demoted amid an investigation into allegations he finagled the criminal justice system to have a subordinate officer's ex-wife arrested on baseless charges after the couple's divorce, a Detroit police source told The Detroit News.

The commander and the officer who works for him are the subjects of an internal investigation, according to the source. 

