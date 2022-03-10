Detroit police commander accused of pulling strings to have cop's ex-wife arrested
George Hunter
The Detroit News
Detroit — A Detroit Police Department precinct commander has been demoted amid an investigation into allegations he finagled the criminal justice system to have a subordinate officer's ex-wife arrested on baseless charges after the couple's divorce, a Detroit police source told The Detroit News.
The commander and the officer who works for him are the subjects of an internal investigation, according to the source.