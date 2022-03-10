Man charged after girlfriend stabbed, punched in face at Detroit motel

A Detroit man accused of stabbing his girlfriend and punching her in the face at a motel Sunday has been charged.

Jimmy Acuff, 40, was arraigned Wednesday in 36th District Court in Detroit on several charges, including assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, felonious assault, and domestic violence.

A magistrate set Acuff's bond at $325,000 and scheduled his next court date for March 17.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison for the assault with intent to murder charge, 10 years for the assault with intent to do great bodily harm and four years for the felonious assault. Domestic violence is a 93-day misdemeanor.

Authorities said police officers were called at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday to a motel in the 22750 block of Grand River near Berg in Detroit for a report of an assault.

Police determined there had been an argument between a man and a woman. They learned the man, later identified as Acuff, argued with his girlfriend, with whom he shares a child.

After a preliminary investigation, police allege Acuff punched the woman in the face. He also is accused of stabbing her with a pocket knife multiple times while she was inside a vehicle and then fleeing.

The woman was privately conveyed to a hospital for treatment.

Officials said police arrested Acuff on Monday.