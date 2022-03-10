Police seek tips in arson on Detroit's west side

Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find a man who set fire to a home on the city's west side Wednesday.

Investigators said the fire was set at about 9:30 a.m. at a home in the 18700 block of Avon near Seven Mile and the Southfield Freeway.

Police released video of the incident that was captured by a security camera.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the fire should call the Detroit Police Department's Arson Unit at (313) 596-2940 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.