Detroit police seek 3 in February arson at business

Detroit police released surveillance images Friday of three suspects wanted in connection with an arson last month at a business on the city's west side.

The incident was reported around 2:39 a.m. Feb. 26 in the 16100 block of Meyers.

Security footage captured the three people walking to the property, then lighting several Molotov cocktails and tossing them at the building, sparking a blaze, police said in a statement.

Two days before the arson, an Eastpointe man in his 50s was fatally shot at the same site, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Arson Unit at (313) 596-2940. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.