Man struck by car on I-94 near Harper after crash early Friday

A man is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on Interstate 94 near Harper, Michigan State Police said.

According to a preliminary investigation, a driver caused a crash with another vehicle on westbound I-94 near Harper at about 12:15 a.m. The at-fault driver fled the scene, officials said.

The other vehicle in the crash was blocking the center lane. Its driver exited the vehicle and was walking across the freeway when he was struck by another car, they said. The impact of the crash threw him over the freeway's median wall and onto the left lane of eastbound I-94.

Police said the driver of the vehicle that struck the man stopped and remained at the scene.

Medics took the injured man to a hospital. The driver who hit him was not injured.

