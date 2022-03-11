MSP patrol car hit on I-96; 14 spin-out crashes in Metro Detroit

Detroit — A Michigan State Police trooper's vehicle was hit while attending to a disabled vehicle Friday morning on Detroit's west side.

The crash took place on Interstate 96 at Telegraph, Michigan State Police said.

Lt. Mike Shaw, a spokesman and commander for the state police in Metro Detroit, urged drivers on Twitter to "give us a lane" when police or fire, medics or tow-truck drivers are attending to roadside emergencies.

Shaw wrote there are 14 reported spin-out crashes in Metro Detroit on Friday. There was a modest snowfall overnight in southeast Michigan, less than two inches in most areas, per the National Weather Service.

A week from Friday, temperatures are predicted to reach the high 50s. But this Friday and Saturday will be cold, with highs of 37 and 25 expected.

