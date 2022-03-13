Beloved Detroit tradition returns to Corktown on St. Patrick's Day

Detroit — On the first St. Patrick’s Parade since 2019, Michele Felton finally got to join her son and his father on a tradition they upheld every year they could for nearly a quarter of a century.

Jonas Grabill was born on St. Patrick’s Day, and since he was 10 years old, he, now 33, and his dad, Gary Grabill, 61, have attended the parade together to kick off his birthday celebration.

If they were lucky, and the weather happened to be nice on the day, the parade would also be one of the first warm weekends of the year and signal the start of spring.

No such luck for the Grabills on Sunday, when the last flakes of a morning snowfall stopped only moments before the parade kicked off from Michigan Avenue and Sixth Street in Corktown.

“One year, we came and we actually moved from the sunny side of the street to the shady side of the street because it was so hot,” said Gary Grabill, who flew to Detroit from Atlanta, Georgia.

Felton, 57, of Owosso said that part of the family’s heritage is Irish, and she felt pride while watching the procession of high school marching bands, cheerleaders twirl batons, Irish Step Dancing troupes entertain the crowds and Irish-American society groups and businesses drive their floats through one of Detroit's oldest neighborhoods.

“Oh, my gosh, it's awesome,” said Felton. “These people know how to celebrate, and they're all about family and having fun. And that's what I love.”

Detroit's parade, one of the biggest St. Patrick's Day parades in the country, was canceled in 2020 by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's shutdown order and then again in 2021 by Mike Kelly, president of the United Irish Societies, for safety reasons associated with the pandemic.

This year's parade, the 62nd, was co-sponsored by Ford Motor Co. and Kitch Attorneys & Counselors. It typically draws between 80,000 to 100,000 people. The event has an important economic impact on Detroit and the charities United Irish Societies support, Kelly said last week.

As the pedal bars with partygoers zigzagged their way on Michigan Avenue, dancing from their seats and waving at parade bystanders, Detroit Fire Department clowns rode scooters and high-fived the delighted audience.

One particularly engaged audience member had not yet been born the last time Detroit celebrated St. Patrick's Day. Roma Chadagnon, 2, giggled while she shook the hand of a clown who had temporarily disconnected two railings that separated them and knelt down to talk to her.

"She loves music and she loves parades," said Roma's mother, Solene Delorme, 40.

"And she likes to dance, so it's perfect for her today," added her father, Sylvain Chadagnon, 39.

Roma, who moved to Ferndale from Mexico with her French parents in October, seemed intent on proving their point and danced around them as they spoke, jumping in her tiny rain boots along to the sounds of the parade.

Occasionally, one of them had to run after her when she drifted away, distracted by a passing float or a German Shepherd with a green bandanna wrapped around its neck.

"It's a little bit cold, but we're really enjoying it here," said Delorme, who also spent time in Dublin and said the parade brought back fond memories. "It's nice to see people outside and enjoying a good time, because during the winter it's usually very quiet."

Gary Matthews, 63, of Riverview was running late Sunday morning because of the start of Daylight Saving Time.

At the parade, he was all decked out in St. Patrick’s Day paraphernalia: a black onesie with dark and light green four leaf clovers printed all over it and a matching beanie, along with a plastic black pot of gold necklace on a chain made of fake gold coins. Stuck to Matthews’ face was a sticker provided by his wife, Lynn Matthews, that said "World’s Cutest Leprechaun."

Lynn Matthews is responsible for the look and is "the driving force" behind whatever festive apparel Matthews dons on a day out.

"I’ve been getting accolades all day," said Matthews. "I always like the unique outfits, and Lynn always delivers. I have a onesie for Christmas, too!"

Matthews’ daughter, Meagan Wilson, said that she sensed camaraderie when looking at the festivities around her. She works in healthcare and, to her, it felt like people were breaking free and getting to enjoy this kind of celebration again after the long hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's just nice to see everybody out enjoying themselves and not worrying about anything," said Wilson, 37, of Allen Park. "It’s wonderful and I love it."

Matthews looked around, beaming and pointing at passers-by, and the homes and commercial units in front of which they walked, carrying babies, puppies, signs and beer, and dancing along to the music of the marching bands.

"Just look at all these buildings and these people," he said. "They’re making Detroit what it was. It’s beautiful, and it’s back."

