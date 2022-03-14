Family reeling after mom's homicide in Detroit: 'If it ain't one thing it's another'

Detroit — From homicide to auto theft to issues in the court system, multiple elements of the city's crime problem have landed on Anthony Perkins' doorstep, heaping difficulties and frustration on the 40-year-old unemployed ex-autoworker and his family.

In November, Perkins assumed custody of his 11-year-old daughter and 15-year-old son after their mother, Andrea Tucker, was fatally shot in the driveway of her eastside home.