Man sought in fatal shooting of worker at Detroit hotel

Detroit police identified a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting Monday at the Normandie Hotel.

Investigators allege Jmar Tubbs, 25, opened fire at the site in the 11600 block of Woodward around 11:20 a.m., striking a worker.

The victim, identified as a 46-year-old man, was pronounced dead.

Police did not release other details about the incident.

An employee who answered the phone at the hotel Monday night said a representative was not available to comment.

The shooting stemmed from a dispute over rent, Fox 2 Detroit reported.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the shooting is asked to call the Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.