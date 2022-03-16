2 dead in Detroit home, carbon monoxide poisoning suspected

Associated Press

Detroit — Two people found dead in a Detroit home Tuesday night are believed to have died from carbon monoxide poisoning, officials said.

Emergency responders discovered the bodies of a male and a female about 11:35 p.m. Tuesday in a house where a gas-powered generator was found in the kitchen, the Detroit Fire Department said.

The generator was not running when first responders arrived. Officials suspect that it had been operating but ran out of gas, WDIV-TV reported.

The two people had not had contact with anyone for more than 24 hours, officials said.

The ages of the two people were not immediately known. Authorities have released no additional details on the deaths but their investigation is ongoing.