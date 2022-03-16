FBI agents secretly searched UM scholar's house in Iran tech secrets investigation

Detroit — FBI agents secretly searched the Ann Arbor home of a University of Michigan scholar who was unaware for more than four years until after being accused of funneling tech secrets to a brother affiliated with Iran's missile and nuclear weapons industry.

Federal court records describe a rare covert search that raises legal and privacy concerns in a counterintelligence investigation targeting Amin Hasanzadeh, 44, a UM visiting scholar and hardware engineer awaiting trial in federal court in Detroit.