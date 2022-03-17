Duggan, Whitmer officials share ideas to 'right' wrongs by replacing I-375 in Detroit
Sarah Rahal
The Detroit News
Detroit — The eight-year-old vision to tear up the Interstate 375 freeway through Detroit and replace it with a leafy boulevard flanked with shops, restaurants and residences has moved closer to reality with the approval of an environmental review of the project.
The design phase will begin this spring to replace the mile-long connector between Interstate 75 and Jefferson Avenue, with the start of construction planned for spring 2027 and completion by 2030.