Person of interest sought in connection with fire at Mudgie's Deli

Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find the person who intentionally set a fire at famed Mudgie's Deli and Wine Shop in Corktown last week.

Officials said they are looking for a person of interest and released an image of him captured by a security camera.

Anybody with information on the person or the fire should call the Detroit Police Department's Arson Tip Line at (313) 628-2900 or Sgt. Sanders at (313) 402-7499.

Firefighters were called at about 4:30 a.m. last week Thursday to the deli for a report of a fire. Officials said they were at the eatery for more than an hour and that the fire seemed to have been in the back of the building.