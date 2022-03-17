DETROIT

Person of interest sought in connection with fire at Mudgie's Deli

Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News

Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find the person who intentionally set a fire at famed Mudgie's Deli and Wine Shop in Corktown last week.

Officials said they are looking for a person of interest and released an image of him captured by a security camera.

Detroit police are looking for this person in connection with the March 10, 2022, fire at Mudgie's Deli in Corktown.

Anybody with information on the person or the fire should call the Detroit Police Department's Arson Tip Line at (313) 628-2900 or Sgt. Sanders at (313) 402-7499.

Firefighters were called at about 4:30 a.m. last week Thursday to the deli for a report of a fire. Officials said they were at the eatery for more than an hour and that the fire seemed to have been in the back of the building.