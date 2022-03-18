1 dead, 2 recovering after women pulled from Detroit River

Detroit — One woman is dead and two others recovering after they were pulled early Friday from the Detroit River at a park on the city's east side, police said.

Detroit Police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said police officers were called at about 3:30 a.m. to Alfred Bush Ford Park on Lenox Street and near Jefferson and Dickerson for a report of three adults in the water.

He said police pulled the three women out of the river.

Donakowski said there was no other information available and it wasn't clear how the three ended up in the water.

