Detroit police seek woman who slapped driver, rammed her vehicle
Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find a woman who slapped another before ramming her vehicle into the victim's car on Tuesday.
Officials said the incident happened at about 7:15 p.m. in the 20200 block of Greenfield near the Lodge Freeway and Eight Mile on the city's west side.
The incident was caught on video by nearby security cameras.
Anyone with information should call (313) 596-5855 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.