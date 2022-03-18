Michigan State Police investigating Highland Park homicide

Michigan State Police said Friday the agency is assisting Highland Park police with a homicide investigation.

The agency's Metro Detroit office posted on Twitter about 5 p.m. Friday that police in Highland Park had requested assistance from the state law enforcement agency's Special Investigation Section detectives to handle a homicide investigation in the 13000 block of Woodward Avenue.

Just before 6:30 p.m., the agency said troopers, as well as police dogs and planes, were searching for a suspect in the area.

The agency said the suspect was "reported to be on foot" but did not immediately provide further details.

jgrzelewski@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @JGrzelewski