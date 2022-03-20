Person of interest in fatal Detroit stabbing in police custody

The Detroit News

A person of interest in a fatal stabbing at a west side home has been taken into Detroit police custody.

The body of a 71-year-old man was discovered inside a home in the 6300 block of Curtis at about 6:20 p.m. Saturday.

Police put out a press release seeking the public's help in locating Shahriff Logan, 33, as a person of interest in the crime at about 1:15 p.m. Sunday and announced Logan had been taken into custody before 3 p.m.