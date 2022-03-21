Police seek woman accused of driving into Detroit crowd during brawl, killing bystander

Detroit — Police are asking for the public to help track down a woman who reportedly drove a vehicle into a crowd of onlookers during a neighborhood brawl, killing a bystander a split-second after the victim pushed a child out of harm's way.

During a press conference at Public Safety Headquarters Monday, Detroit Police Chief James White identified the victim as Tiffany White, who died Monday morning, hours after she was struck at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

The crossover that was used to kill White was described as a 2020 gray or silver Nissan Murano with a Michigan license plate FDY246. The suspect is an African American woman believed to be in her 30s.

Investigators believe White was one of several people who had gathered near Manning and Crusade on the city's eastside to watch a fight between two factions of beefing neighbors, the chief said.

White said he wasn't sure what sparked the initial brawl.

"This is being described as an ongoing beef between two groups of people who made the decision to get together at that location and try to solve it with fighting," the chief said during the press briefing in the department's Real-Time Crime Center.

"A number of people showed up to watch the fight, at which time our suspect took off at a high rate of speed, but did not leave the area, but circled the location, driving over the grass and striking the victim," White said. "It appears the victim was a bystander."

White said video of the incident shows the victim may have saved a child's life.

"There was a child standing right next to her, and it does appear that she pushed the child out of the way," White said. "It's just a horrific scene. It's just awful. It should not have happened.

"I've watched the video probably 10 times, and each time I feel I can control (it) and tell (the victim) to move," the chief said. "It's just a straight hit by our suspect, and now you've got the family of the victim who'll never be the same.

"We're going to dedicate everything we've got to get her off the street," White said. "When you look at this heinous act and how it happened, and her lack of regard for human life, we feel that she is very dangerous."

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at (800) SPEAK-UP (773-2587), or the Detroit Police Homicide Section at (313) 596-2260.

