Person of interest in fatal Sunday hit-and-run on Detroit's east side questioned, released

Detroit — A woman sought as a person of interest in a fatal hit-and-run Sunday on the city's eastside turned herself in and was released, police said.

"The person of interest we were seeking in connection to the fatal hit-and-run of a mother in the 15000 block of Manning (Avenue) has turned herself in to police," Detroit officials said. "She was questioned and released."

Police also said the investigation into the incident continues and that they are asking for anyone with more information on it to call the department's Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

According to authorities, a motorist drove a vehicle into a crowd of onlookers at a neighborhood brawl and killed a woman a split-second after she pushed her child out of harm's way.

On Monday, Detroit Police Chief James White identified the victim as Tiffany White. He said the incident happened at about 8:30 p.m. and White died from her injuries on Monday morning. The hit-and-run happened near State Fair Avenue and Hayes Street.

Investigators said they believe White was one of several people who had gathered near Manning and Crusade on the city's eastside to watch a fight between two groups of fighting neighbors, the chief said.

At some point, a vehicle sped away but circled the location, driving over the grass and striking the victim, police said. A child was standing next to her and it appears that she pushed the child out of the way, they said.