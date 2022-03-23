Border protection officers seize gun, drugs from truck driver at Ambassador Bridge

Customs and Border Protection officers at the Ambassador Bridge in Detroit last week arrested a truck driver after finding a loaded gun and drugs with him, officials said.

The driver, a 36-year-old U.S. citizen, was driving a truck hauling produce when he was arrested on Friday, they said Monday.

Officers at the Ambassador Bridge were conducting a routine outbound inspection of the commercial vehicle when they found a loaded 9mm Luger CPX-2 along with an additional loaded magazine in the cab.

Further inspection of the truck uncovered a glass pipe containing a white residue and a small baggy containing a white powdery substance, authorities said.

Officers took the driver to the Fort Street Cargo Facility for further processing and testing of the white substance. During processing, the white powdery substance tested positive as methamphetamine, they said.

The driver, his firearm, ammunition, magazine, methamphetamine and glass pipe were turned over to Detroit police.