DETROIT

Report recounts final moments before fatal crash involving mid-Michigan health CEO

Karen Bouffard
The Detroit News

An air traffic controller advised a pilot there were airports with safer weather conditions moments before his plane crashed in northwest Florida, killing him and his wife, a mid-Michigan health executive, according to a preliminary report. 

The National Transportation Safety Board report  posted Tuesday provides insight into the final moments before the March 8 crash in northwest Florida in which the pilot was attempting a landing under low cloud cover and poor visibility.

Already a subscriber? Sign In

2 Years for $22

The "Just Because" Flash Sale. Extended!
Subscribe Now