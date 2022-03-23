Report recounts final moments before fatal crash involving mid-Michigan health CEO
Karen Bouffard
The Detroit News
An air traffic controller advised a pilot there were airports with safer weather conditions moments before his plane crashed in northwest Florida, killing him and his wife, a mid-Michigan health executive, according to a preliminary report.
The National Transportation Safety Board report posted Tuesday provides insight into the final moments before the March 8 crash in northwest Florida in which the pilot was attempting a landing under low cloud cover and poor visibility.