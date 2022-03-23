Police name woman sought in fatal hit-and-run on Detroit's east side

Detroit — Police have released the name of a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run Sunday on the city's east side, they said.

They said they are looking for Shedrica Odessa Smith. She is also known as "Shay," according to officials.

Police named Smith as a suspect about eight hours after they said a woman sought as a person of interest in the incident turned herself in and was released.

Meanwhile, the investigation continues, police said, and they ask anyone with information to call the department's Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

At about 8:30 p.m. Sunday, a motorist drove a vehicle into a crowd of onlookers at a neighborhood brawl and struck a woman a split-second after she pushed her child out of harm's way, investigators said.

The victim was identified as Tiffany White. She died from her injuries Monday morning.

The hit-and-run happened near State Fair Avenue and Hayes.

Police said they believe White was one of several people who had gathered near Manning and Crusade on the city's east side to watch a fight between two groups of neighbors, the chief said.

At some point, a vehicle sped away but circled the location, driving over the grass and striking the victim, authorities said. A child was standing next to her and it appears that she pushed the child out of the way, they said.

Officials said the vehicle that struck White was a 2020 gray or silver Nissan Murano with a Minnesota license plate FDY246.