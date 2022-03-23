Woman accused of fatally shooting son's father on Detroit's east side turns self in

Detroit — A woman accused of shooting and killing her son's father Saturday on the city's east side has turned herself in, police said.

Shanitra Newsome, 30, is expected to be charged with second-degree murder and using a firearm during a felony, they said.

Officials allege she shot and killed the victim in the 14900 block of Bringard near Gratiot and Eight Mile. Investigators said they recovered a weapon at the scene.

According to WDIV-TV, Newsome and the victim have a 10-year-old son together.

It also said the shooting happened at about 4 p.m. Saturday and that when officers found the victim, he told them the mother of his son shot him.

Police said they searched for Newsome, who later turned herself in at the police department's 5th Precinct.