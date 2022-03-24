1 dead in single-vehicle crash on EB I-96 at Davison in Detroit

One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash Wednesday on Interstate 96 and the Davison Freeway, Michigan State Police said.

The crash happened at about 10:35 p.m. on eastbound I-96 and the Davison, according to authorities.

Troopers said when they arrived they found a vehicle rolled over with the driver trapped inside and unresponsive. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Medics pronounced the driver dead at the scene, officials said.

As they investigated, troopers found clothing for an infant in the vehicle. They called for canine units and conducted a sweep of the area. The search confirmed the driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle, they said.

Investigators said they have notified the driver's next of kin and they believe speed was a factor in the crash.