Detroit man charged in fatal shooting of his wife

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged a 37-year-old Detroit man in connection with the fatal shooting of his wife, her office announced Thursday.

Taquan Miguel White is charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of felony firearm.

White is accused of killing his wife, 34-year-old Shauntel Lewis, also of Detroit, around 12:54 a.m. Tuesday.

Police responded to a residence in the 5000 block of Haverhill Street on Detroit's eastside and found Shauntel Lewis in the basement of the home with a gunshot to the head.

Medics pronounced Lewis dead at the scene.

Prosecutors said Taquan White killed his wife with a handgun before fleeing the scene. He was arrested the same day following a police investigation.

He was arraigned Thursday in 36th District Court and remanded to jail. A probable cause conference is scheduled for April 7 and a preliminary examination is scheduled for April 14 before Judge Kenneth King.

