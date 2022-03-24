Man, 19, charged in fatal shooting of woman on Detroit's east side

A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with the Monday fatal shooting of a Detroit woman on the city's east side, authorities said.

Marion Johnson of Detroit was arraigned Wednesday in 36th District Court on charges of first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder and possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said.

A magistrate ordered Johnson to be held without bond and scheduled his next court date, a probable cause conference, for April 7 and a preliminary examination for April 14.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison for the first-degree murder charge.

Police said officers were called at about 11:30 a.m. Monday to a home in the 14700 block of Maddelein near Hayes for a report of a shooting.

According to a preliminary investigation, a woman later identified as Ciera Wells, 20, of Detroit was driving with her sister in the vehicle when they heard multiple gunshots. After, Wells lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a tree.

Officers found an unresponsive Wells in the vehicle's driver’s seat with a gunshot wound to her back, they said. Police took her to a hospital where she died from her injuries.

Investigators arrested Johnson in connection with the shooting later the same day. They believe he mistook Wells for someone else because her car was similar to his desired target.