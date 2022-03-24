Tips sought in Detroit hit-and-run that left 3 critically hurt

Detroit police on Thursday released surveillance images of a car wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash this month on the city's north side that left three people injured.

The dark sedan struck a 2011 Buick around 1:14 a.m. March 13 near Eight Mile and Van Dyke then fled the scene, investigators said in a statement.

Three women in the back of the Buick were critically injured, according to the release.

"They are still being treated for their injuries," police said.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or has information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-2260. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.