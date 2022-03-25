Detroit police arrest suspect accused of multiple illegal dumping incidents

Detroit police on Friday announced they have arrested a man accused of multiple illegal dumping incidents on the city's west side.

Mahmoud Saad was wanted for an outstanding littering warrant and has been spotted illegally dumping eight times, the police department said in a statement.

Surveillance footage authorities reviewed showed him dumping tree and landscaping debris near Lindsay and Santa Maria around 11:50 p.m. Feb. 19, according to the release.

It was not immediately clear if Saad had an attorney.

Officers with the police department's General Assignment unit and a crime analyst worked to identify Saad and his vehicles.

On Wednesday, officers recovered one vehicle Saad was accused of using as well as the trailer.

"Saad has paid over $10,000 in fines for previous dumping offenses, and likely faces another large fine," police said.

Other details were not released Friday.