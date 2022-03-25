Detroit's annual State of the Youth focuses on education, barriers

Detroit — London Kelly, a 17-year-old student of University Preparatory Academy, is debating moving out of state for college and on Friday asked a panel of changemakers for their advice.

"I'm thinking of moving to attend Bowling Green in Ohio, but I'm wondering if I should or should stay in the city or take the leap?" said Kelly, as she asked the panel what led to their decisions to leave Detroit or pursue their careers locally.

"Trust the process," many of the panelists told her.

"You don't have to feel guilty leaving the city as a Black Detroiter," said Mikiah Keener, a motivational speaker and minister at Triumph Church. "Ask what we can do to make this city a place people can call home. What can you do on your block, at your school. Your impact makes a difference and if you don't believe that, think: What if Martin (Luther King Jr.) didn't, what if Rosa (Parks) didn't?"

The line-up of entertainers, television and radio personalities, entrepreneurs and political leaders gathered at U-Prep's Design High School Friday for the seventh annual State of the Youth symposium discussing education, barriers and addressing discrimination.

About 300 high school students from Detroit's District 5, which takes in southeast Detroit, participated for the two-hour discussion. Participants included musicians Sada Baby, Baby Face Ray and Lana Ladonna; Zeek, founder and CEO of New Era Detroit; Shannon Steel, founder of Steel Private Bank; online personality Demetrius Harmon; Katrina Wilson, owner of Cremé Brûleé multicultural salon; and David Woods, founder of Enjoy Detroit. Fox 2 Detroit's Josh Landon moderated.

Council President Mary Sheffield turned the microphone to students from her district to ask questions of the local mentors. She said one of the major casualties of the COVID-19 pandemic has been the effects on youth due to the inability to socialize.

“It’s critical that we take time to invest in the mental well-being of our students and provide an opportunity for their voices to be heard," Sheffield said.

The Friday symposium was built on previous discussions held at Central, King, U-Prep, Northwestern and Carson High Schools in District 5. Sheffield said she organized a series of forums to begin to address root causes of youth violence and the conditions in communities of color.

The students in attendance asked questions to the panel of how they overcame discrimination, exhaustion, knowing the right path to success and if seeking higher education was necessary.

The panel gave inspirational quotes to the youth to live by: "Be you regardless of others' opinions," "Rest in order to reset," "If you can make it in Detroit, you can make it anywhere."

Steel told students she went to 60 broker firms and spent 14 years fighting people rejecting her before she was able to start her own bank. She opened her first hotel in Detroit just before the pandemic hit and said, "You can overcome any challenge."

Students were excited to see rapper Sada Baby join the panel empathizing that the struggle doesn't stop when you become famous.

"I'm overcoming still the emotions of perseverance," he said, adding that his father recently died. "I ain't overcame nothing. I'm still going through it but my advice would be to keep good people around you and family that pushes you."

Students like Taylor Brown, 17, asked entrepreneurs how they overcame barriers of starting their own business and taking it outside of the city.

"I felt better about my experience and more encouraged as a Black woman who wants to go into entrepreneurship after hearing that they believe that their path can be recreated by anyone," she said. "One thing that stuck was when they said it's important to give back to the city but it's more than just Detroit out there."

