Man arrested after car fled police stop; key fob programming tool, stolen car found at home

Detroit — A driver was arrested Thursday after fleeing from state police and a car key fob programming tool was found with him in a house on the city's west side, officials said.

Troopers on patrol at about 11:40 p.m. Thursday on westbound Interstate 96 at the Southfield Freeway in Detroit tried to stop a white Chrysler 300 for a traffic violation, they said.

The driver fled and troopers opted not to pursue, according to authorities. However, other troopers on patrol spotted the car traveling north on the Southfield Freeway and followed.

Police said the driver exited the freeway at Eight Mile. They watched the Chrysler back into the driveway of a home in the 28000 block of Schaefer Highway near Eight Mile.

Troopers then saw a man exit the vehicle from the driver's side and a woman get out from the passenger's side. The two both went into the home.

After more troopers arrived at the location and surrounded the home, they used a public address system to call for both people to come out. Both complied and were detained.

Officials said the man gave troopers consent to search the house. Inside, they found a car key fob programming tool and a gun. Troopers also learned the Chrysler had been reported stolen from a location in Oak Park.

Police said they released the woman, but took the man into custody and lodged him at the Detroit Detention Center to await charges.