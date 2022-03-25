Suspect in custody in Sunday fatal hit-and-run on Detroit's east side

Detroit — The woman wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run Sunday on the city's east side has been arrested, police said.

Shedrica Odessa Smith, who police said is also known as "Shay," was taken into custody by Detroit police officers, officials said. They said they are not releasing any further information.

On Wednesday, police said they were looking for Smith in connection with the death of Tiffany White.

White was killed when a motorist drove a vehicle into a crowd of onlookers at a neighborhood brawl about 8:30 p.m. Sunday near State Fair Avenue and Hayes, according to authorities.

They said White pushed her child out of harm's way a split-second before she was struck by the vehicle, a 2020 gray or silver Nissan Murano with a Minnesota license plate FDY246.

Police said they believe White was one of several people who had gathered near Manning and Crusade on the city's east side to watch a fight between two groups of neighbors, officials said.

At some point, a vehicle sped away but circled the location, driving over the grass and striking the victim, police said.