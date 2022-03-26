Two Detroit firefighters injured in house fire

Detroit — Two firefighters were injured Saturday morning while responding to a house fire on the city's west side.

Detroit Chief of Community Relations James Harris said the firefighters suffered non-life-threatening injuries including second-degree burns and a minor sprain.

The fire department was called out at 9 a.m. to a single-family dwelling on Briarcliff Road near 8 Mile Road.

In the process of extinguishing the fire, the firefighters were injured, Harris said.

Investigation into how the fire started is still underway. The home is occupied but no one was home at the time, Harris said.

"Firefighters did a great job and made sure no one was in the home," he said. "In the process, they were hurt and had to be transported by medics to the hospital."

