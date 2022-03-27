Detroit woman charged with murder in connection with hit-and-run

A Detroit woman has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal March 20 hit-and-run on the city's east side, prosecutors announced.

Shedrica Odessa Smith, 31, of Detroit, is accused of striking and killing Tiffany Watson, 41, also of Detroit with a vehicle and fleeing the scene on the 15760 block of Manning Street, according to a release from Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy's office.

Smith was arrested Friday and was charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of assault with intent to murder.

Detroit police officers were dispatched to a residence at approximately 8:30 p.m. on March 20 for a reported shooting when they found the victim lying in the street, the release said. She was unresponsive and had tire marks around her body, police reported.

Medics arrived on scene and transported the victim to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead, according to the release.

Authorities believe that the hit-and-run followed a physical altercation between the suspect and the victim.

