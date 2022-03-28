Detroit police investigate double homicide on city's east side

The Detroit Police Department is investigating after the bodies of two gunshot victims were discovered this weekend on the city's east side.

Police were called to a home in the 15000 block of Ohio Street after a family member discovered the bodies of a male and female, said Detroit police Sgt. William O'Brien.

Both of the victims had suffered gunshot wounds, O'Brien said.

The ages of the victims and their relationship to each other was not yet known, police said.

The victims were last seen alive Friday, Detroit police told WDIV (Channel 4) on Sunday night. The discovery was made shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday, the station reported.

“No forced entry,” Kurt Worboys of the Detroit Police Department told WDIV. “The door was unlocked. The door was ajar and unsecured. They called 911 to have officers come out and take a look.”

An investigation continues, O'Brien said.