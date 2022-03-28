State police arrest two in Detroit for allegedly stealing car in Ohio

Detroit — Two men were arrested in Detroit this week for allegedly driving a vehicle stolen from an Ohio car dealership, Michigan State Police said.

Troopers were called at about 8 a.m. Saturday by police in Defiance, Ohio, about them tracking a car recently stolen from a dealership in their city.

Troopers learned the vehicle had been spotted traveling north on Interstate 75 in Brownstown Township. Brownstown Township police attempted to stop the vehicle, but the occupants fled and officers terminated their pursuit.

Authorities used the vehicle's OnStar system to track the vehicle to an address in Detroit, they said.

Troopers went to the address and found the vehicle parked in the driveway. Two men were under the vehicle's hood, allegedly trying to dismantle the electronic chips.

Police ordered the men to the ground. One of the men complied and was arrested without incident. However, the other man fled to the rear of a house and through backyards until he was caught by troopers and arrested, officials said.

After searching the two men, troopers found a reprogrammed key for the vehicle.

