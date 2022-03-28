State police seek tips on shooting on Southfield Freeway in Detroit

Detroit — Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday on the Southfield Freeway, officials said.

A woman told state police she was driving on Plymouth Road near Outer Drive on Detroit's west side at about 8:30 p.m. when she noticed a white SUV following her. The SUV kept getting closer and she noticed two men inside looking at her vehicle. One of the men, the passenger, was wearing a ski mask, she said.

The victim told police the SUV passed her and got onto the southbound Southfield Freeway.

She then got on the freeway and saw SUV traveling extremely slow. She caught up to the SUV and the sides of her vehicle and the SUV struck each other, according to state police.

After the collision, the passenger in the SUV produced a gun and fired 3-4 shots at the victim, investigators said. At the time, the SUV was in the freeway's left lane and the victim's vehicle was in the center lane.

No one was struck by the gunfire, officials said.

The victim exited the Southfield Freeway at Warren Avenue and called police when she reached her destination, they said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Michigan State Police's Metro South Post at (734) 287-5000.