DSO President Anne Parsons, who led symphony through series of challenges, has died

Anne Parsons, the former president and chief executive officer of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra who led the organization through a series of extraordinary challenges over nearly two decades while also pushing it onto the world stage, has died. She was 64.

Parsons's death late Monday night comes after a years-long battle with lung cancer. She'd returned from a long medical leave to lead the organization again in 2021 before switching to an emeritus role in late December to focus on her health.

“Anne led our beloved orchestra with grace, courage, and conviction, never wavering from her strongly held belief that the DSO is the best in the world, and that Detroit is a vibrant and resilient city that deserves an orchestra to match," said DSO President and CEO Erik Rönmark and Board Chair Mark Davidoff in a statement Thursday morning. "Anne’s accomplishments as our President and CEO are immeasurable and will resonate deeply within our organization, across our local communities, and in the orchestra industry for decades to come.”

Parsons came to the DSO from New York in 2004 at a time when cultural institutions across Detroit were struggling with dwindling audiences. She maneuvered the organization through the Great Recession that started in 2008, a bitter 6-month musicians' strike that ended in 2011, Detroit's bankruptcy and the COVID-19 pandemic.

But through it all, Parsons pushed the DSO forward, boosting ticket sales, expanding its streaming capabilities and recording balanced budgets for nine consecutive years.

"What I really felt was this incredible responsibility to find a way forward regardless of the challenge that was facing us," said Parsons in a phone interview in April 2021. "The alternative for an institution as storied as the DSO was unacceptable to me."

Parsons also led it take on a more ambassador-like role for both the city and the orchestra itself. It went on a tour of Japan and China in 2017, its first trip abroad since 2001.

She also pushed the DSO to diversify its programming and embrace technology to widen its audience. Under her tenure, the DSO launched in 2011 its “Live from Orchestra Hall" webcasts, establishing the orchestra as among the first in the world to offer free, live high-definition webcasts.

More recently, the orchestra launched a new Detroit Strategy, which included a Detroit Neighborhood Initiative and Detroit Harmony. The Detroit Neighborhood Initiative aims to create unique musical experiences throughout city while aligning with the priorities of the city’s neighborhoods. Detroit Harmony, meanwhile, will provide instruments and music education to any child who wants to learn to play.

"Anne has been instrumental in leading America’s orchestras into the 21st century," said Jesse Rosen, president and CEO of the League of American Orchestras in New York, in 2019.

Parsons' tenure wasn't without pushback. In October of 2010, the DSO's musicians went on strike, starting a 6-month labor dispute over management's implementation of a contract with more than 30% pay cuts in first-year base pay. The strike was eventually settled in April of 2011.

The pandemic presented the latest challenges for the orchestra. When musicians and crew members took 20% salary cuts when the pandemic hit in spring of 2020, so did Parsons.

At a street renaming ceremony for Parsons in June last year, Hayden McKay, a longtime cellist with the DSO, said he hasn't always seen eye-to-eye with Parsons. But he noted that's he's changed over the years as has Parsons and the orchestra itself.

"At so many points in its history, the DSO could not have done what it managed to achieve during this past difficult year, the pandemic year," he said. "That newfound strength and resilience is due to so many people who are here right now, but especially Anne Parsons."

Late last fall, the DSO's board of directors tapped Rönmark, its vice president and general manager, to succeed Parsons as president and CEO. Parsons, who was working to build the orchestra's endowment, planned to officially retire in the fall of 2022 but asked the board to move up the timeline to focus on her health. She applauded the decision to name Rönmark as her successor, calling him the right person for the job.

Before arriving in Detroit, Parsons, a graduate of Smith College, was previously the general manager for the New York City Ballet. She also held management positions with the Boston Symphony and with its summer home, Tanglewood, as well as the Hollywood Bowl.

Cara Dietz, Parsons' daughter, said the new street named for her mom, Anne Parsons Way, could also be said about her leadership style.

"I'm sure everyone here could exhibit a tenet of the Anne Parsons' way — resilience, compassion, leadership and standing by your beliefs, but also knowing when to give and when to listen to what other people are telling you," said Dietz.

Parsons took the DSO's helm as its deficit had climbed to $2.1 million. She was a huge proponent of hiring the right people.

"Getting the right people with a shared vision is three-quarters of the battle," she said in 2004.

She also valued the input of the orchestra's musicians. When the DSO hired its new music director, Jader Bignamini, in 2020, musicians submitted their suggestions first.

"That's our unique culture," said Parsons in January of 2020. "With other orchestras, it's sometimes a more top-down process."

Bignamini said he owed Parsons a debt for bringing him to Detroit to work "with this incredible orchestra.

“The three things that really excited me about coming to Detroit were the orchestra, the staff, and the city, and Anne has had significant, lasting impact on all three," said Bignamini in April.

Parsons, meanwhile, came to know and love Detroit, living with her family in a loft near Eastern Market. Even as she prepared to retire, she said Detroit would always be home.

"We really love it here and we realized that Detroit is where we’re most comfortable," said Parsons. "This is our home."

Parsons is survived by her husband, Donald Dietz, and her daughter.

