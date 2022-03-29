Tips sought on after man urinated on chip rack at Detroit gas station

Detroit — A reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of a man who urinated on merchandise inside a gas station and the two men who were with him, police said Tuesday.

Officials said a reward of $250 for each of the suspects is being offered.

Anyone with information should submit it at detroitrewards.tv.

According to authorities, a man urinated on a rack of snacks Sunday night at a Project Green Light gas station on the city's east side. Investigators said they believe the man did it after his credit card was declined when he attempted to make a purchase.

They said the man also stole a few bags of chips before leaving the store.