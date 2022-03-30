1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at health facility in Detroit

Detroit police are working to find a suspect accused of opening fire Wednesday on two security guards at a health facility, leaving one dead.

The incident was reported around 1 p.m. at the Team Wellness Center in the 3600 block of Mount Elliott on the city's east side, the Police Department said.

The suspect had been asked to leave the clinic since he hadn't properly completed the intake process, Capt. Conway Petty told reporters.

He returned and "had a conflict with the security guards," Petty said. "He had his hand kind of in his coat pocket ... and he drew a weapon and fired shots."

Both guards were struck, Petty said.

One was pronounced dead. The other was hospitalized in temporary serious condition late Wednesday, police said.

The suspect fled the scene. Police did not release a full description or additional details. They are continuing to interview witnesses and review surveillance footage, Petty said.

It was not clear if the suspect had gone to the clinic for the mental health services offered there.

"It's very, very tragic," 2nd Deputy Chief Kyra Joy Hope told reporters.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.