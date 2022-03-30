Detroit father mourns wife, infant son who died from carbon monoxide poisoning

The Detroit News

Instead of birthdays and a wedding anniversary to celebrate this spring, a Detroit man is preparing a funeral for his wife and their infant son after they died from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning March 23.

Kellye Canty, 25, and 10-month-old Kanan waited at a hospital parking garage while her mother had an appointment last week, DeMarray Canty said in a post on the GoFundMe website.

"My wife loved family and there is nothing she wouldn't do for the people she loved," he wrote.

The incident happened at Harper Hospital in Detroit on March 23, Fox 2 reported.

When Kellye failed to pick up her mother and no one heard from her, DeMarray Canty told the station he tracked down their car to the parking structure and found his wife and son unconscious.

"I was unable to save them with CPR & I know I will never be the same," he said on the GoFundMe page. "Our family was just getting started."

Investigators told Canty a broken muffler was believed to be behind the carbon monoxide poisoning, WXYZ-TV reported.

Canty said in his GoFundMe post that "the car that they were waiting in slowly filled with carbon monoxide and put them both to sleep forever."

Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless gas. It's found in fumes produced by furnaces; kerosene heaters; vehicles “warmed up” in garages; stoves; and lanterns; and from gas ranges and portable generators or by burning charcoal and wood, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Each year, as many as 430 people die in the United States from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning, and an estimated 50,000 visit an emergency room because of it, the CDC reported.

On Friday, on what would have been his first wedding anniversary, a visitation is planned for Kellye Canty and Kanan, Canty told WXYZ.

Their funeral is scheduled for noon Friday at Detroit's Fellowship Chapel.

"Never in a MILLION years would I think I would be planning a funeral," Canty said on GoFundMe.

The campaign to pay for the expenses has raised more than $25,000, exceeding its $8,000 goal.