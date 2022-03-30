Man accused of urinating on Detroit gas station snacks in custody
Mark Hicks
The Detroit News
A man police said is accused of urinated on merchandise at a Detroit gas station has been arrested, authorities announced Wednesday night.
The suspect turned himself in to police, the department said in a statement.
Police still are seeking two other men filmed with the suspect around 1:30 a.m. Sunday at a Project Green Light gas station in the 14000 block of East Warren.
Authorities said the suspect urinated on a rack of snacks after his credit card was declined when he tried to make a purchase.
The man also allegedly stole a few bags of chips before leaving the store, police said.
Investigators offered a $250 reward for each of the three men.
Anyone with information can submit it at detroitrewards.tv.