Man accused of urinating on Detroit gas station snacks in custody

A man police said is accused of urinated on merchandise at a Detroit gas station has been arrested, authorities announced Wednesday night.

The suspect turned himself in to police, the department said in a statement.

Police still are seeking two other men filmed with the suspect around 1:30 a.m. Sunday at a Project Green Light gas station in the 14000 block of East Warren.

Authorities said the suspect urinated on a rack of snacks after his credit card was declined when he tried to make a purchase.

The man also allegedly stole a few bags of chips before leaving the store, police said.

Investigators offered a $250 reward for each of the three men.

Anyone with information can submit it at detroitrewards.tv.