Man arrested on Detroit's west side after allegedly firing gun at state police

Detroit — A man was arrested early Wednesday morning for allegedly shooting at Michigan State Police troopers on the city's west side, officials said.

According to a preliminary investigation, troopers were conducting surveillance outside a home at 8811 West Outer Drive near McNichols at about 6:45 a.m. for an investigation when a man inside the house fired shots at them from a second-story window.

After taking cover, troopers formed a perimeter around the house. They obtained a search warrant and entered the home. Troopers took a man into custody without incident.

Officials said no injuries were reported.

During the search, troopers seized several firearms from the home. They continue to search the home, state police said, and they are not releasing further information at this time.